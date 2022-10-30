‘WandaVision’ spinoff series ‘Vision Quest’ in development based on Paul Bettany’s character Vision

According to Deadline, a Disney+ MCU series centred on the humanoid android member of the Avengers known as Vision is in the works.It will be a spinoff of ‘WandaVision,’ the very first Marvel Studios television programme to air. The series, called ‘VisionQuest,’ will recast Paul Bettany in the lead position.

Despite the fact that Vision is the series’ main emphasis, Elizabeth Olsen may also make an appearance as Wanda Maximoff, according to the Deadline article. ‘VisionQuest’ is the second spinoff series of ‘WandaVision’ which also spawned Kathryn Hahn’s ‘Agatha: House of Harkness’.

After the events of the first programme, Bettany’s character will reportedly struggle to retrieve his memories and humanity in ‘Vision Quest.’

Wanda used her impressive magical abilities to conjure a new version of Vision and their children in ‘WandaVision’ after she was unable to cope with her grief over Vision’s passing in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

The showrunner will reportedly be Jac Schaeffer.

The show will follow the white version of Vision that fought the version of the character that Wanda created. The white Vision was formed by S.W.O.R.D. using the body of original Vision who was killed by Thanos in ‘Infinity War’.