‘Warm hand’ device developed to soothe dementia patients!

An artificial ‘warm hand’ created by researchers at the University of Antwerp may help dementia patients feel secure at night. The hand is one of six tools in a toolbox that can help residents of residential care facilities get a better night’s sleep. As a product developer, Witse Beyers recently received her degree. She created a toolkit for her master’s thesis that addresses a variety of dementia patients’ sleep problems. One in three people with dementia are thought to experience sleeplessness.

The toolbox allows each citizen to establish a successful, personalised strategy to deal with evening disturbance, according to Beyers. The toolbox also includes wireless surveillance and detection modules that alert healthcare professionals to patient nocturnal disturbance. ‘Moreover, it is a cheap technique that does not entail medicine or constraints on mobility,’ says the author. ‘You can use the components singly or together’.

A helping hand

The most noticeable instrument is a ‘warm hand’ that eases the sufferer’s loneliness and lack of skin touch. Beyers says that by simulating a hand-in-hand effect, it gives the user a sense of security.

The device operates by heating up and activating pressure receptors in the resident’s fingers and hand. Beyers described it as a straightforward tool made of soft, flexible, and easily washable materials. ‘Healthcare professionals understand that holding a resident’s hand can truly promote peace, but they themselves do not have the opportunity to do so on a regular basis’.