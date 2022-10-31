3, including a minor, pass away in Kanpur after breathing harmful gases from a septic tank.

Three individuals, including a young boy, died in Kanpur from hazardous gases while dismantling the shuttering of an abandoned septic tank. After breathing the deadly vapours, the victims—identified as Nandu (18), his older brother Mohit (24), and their neighbour Sahil (16)—died.

They supposedly used to live in the Chaubepur neighbourhood of Kanpur. Sahil was the labourer that Nandu and Mohit utilised when they closed septic tanks, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Dhull.

The incident took place close to Bithoor. While removing the shutter from an abandoned septic tank that had been built only a few months previously, the victims were exposed to the toxic vapours.

Sahil fell unconscious after entering the tank.

Dhull claims that Nandu and Mohit tried to save him but also passed out.

He claimed that the firefighters opened the tank in order to save the three. All three victims were sent to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, where they were all declared dead.

According to Dhull, if the victims’ relatives choose to file a complaint, a case will be started.