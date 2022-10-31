Actors Dileep and Sarath appear before a sessions court over evidence destruction.

In the 2017 actress assault case, actor Dileep and his friend Sarath were both accused. On Monday, they both appeared before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court.

After it was discovered that the pair had destroyed crucial evidence, both were given the charges levied against them in a fresh inquiry into the case.

The investigative team claims that when Sarath brought the video of the actress being attacked to Dileep’s house, director Balachandra Kumar was there.

The team also disclosed to the court that there are digital and WhatsApp messages to support Balachandran’s assertions.

A fresh investigation report has been created that includes 112 additional witness statements in addition to Kumar’s.

The defendants had earlier requested that the investigation report not be used as evidence in the case on the grounds that Kumar’s assertions were false.

The court, however, denied this petition. On November 3, the matter will be heard once more. Then, a trial date will be selected.

In 2017, a prominent South Indian actress was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Kochi. This incident is known as the ‘actress assault case.’

While returning from a shoot in February 2017, the actress was abducted and sexually raped by a group of men.

After it was discovered that the actor Dileep had connections to the primary accused, he was subsequently detained (in July 2017). He was granted bail and released in October 2017.