As Lula wins the presidential elections in Brazil, Leonardo DiCaprio extends his wishes

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his victory in the Brazilian presidential election on social media on Sunday.

The future of the Amazon rainforest was a major campaign issue for incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and former president Lula in the presidential elections, which DiCaprio, a well-known environmentalist, closely followed.

The Amazon saw significant reductions in deforestation throughout Lula’s administration after reaching a peak in the 1990s. However, under Bolsonaro, the area saw development and logging, which drew criticism from many environmentalists because the Amazon was the ‘lungs of the earth.’

On Sunday, DiCaprio tweeted, ‘The outcome of the Brazilian election presents an opportunity to change the course of history, not just for Brazil & the Amazon, but for the world.’

Actors have publicly backed Lula in this presidential race since several of them have expressed concern over deforestation in Brazil. A number of celebrities have been actively involved in raising awareness about climate change, and Brazil has been a key player in the fight against the climate disaster.

Jason Momoa, Mark Ruffalo, Mark Hamill, and Barbara Streisand are just a few celebrities who have tweeted in favour of Lula’s candidacy.