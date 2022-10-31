Banks to remain closed 10 days in November: Full list

New Delhi: Banks will remain closed for 10 days in November. This includes all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Some holidays are observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Apart from the second Saturday, Sunday, the RBI has declared holidays on November 1,8,11, and 23.

Full list of bank holidays:

November 1, 2022: Kannada rajyotsava/Kut: Banks are closed in Karnataka, Manipur.

November 8, 2022: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima: Banks are not closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Kerala, Goa, Bihar and Meghalaya. Other states remain closed.

November 11, 2022: Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival: Banks are closed in Karnataka, Meghalaya.

November 23, 2022: Seng Kutsnem or Seng Kut Snem: Bank are closed in Meghalaya.