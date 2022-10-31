Brazilian superstar Neymar’s fraud and corruption accusations have been dropped by the prosecution.

Following the state prosecutors’ withdrawal of the fraud and corruption allegations brought against Brazil and PSG sensation Neymar, the trial in Barcelona is anticipated to come to a close. On November 3, the PSG forward will be available to take on Italian powerhouse Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

The Brazilian captain was on trial for alleged irregularities surrounding his move from Santos to Barcelona. Eight other defendants can present closing arguments to the Barcelona court in addition to Neymar. Two former Barcelona presidents were among the defendants, along with Neymar’s parents, who have been in charge of his business since his time at Santos.

However, in an unexpected move, the state prosecutor dropped all accusations against Neymar and the other defendants, citing a deficiency in the volume of the evidence presented in court. The Brazilian forward, who will represent his country at the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar, had before faced requests from the prosecution for a punishment of 10 million euros and a two-year prison term.

Neymar had stated that he was not involved in the transfer discussions, which were solely led by his father, during the earlier court proceeding.

‘I didn’t take part in the talks (between Santos and Barcelona). My father handled every single task. He always has and always will take care of my business. I always agree to sign everything he requests,’ Neymar stated.

The allegations should have been taken before the civil court, which handles conflicts between individuals and organisations, according to state prosecutor Luis Garcia.

‘DIS has every right to believe that the profit from Neymar’s sale should have been higher, but I believe it chose the incorrect jurisdiction,’ When he announced he was dropping charges on Friday, he told the court, Garcia added.