Bridge collapse in Gujarat: PM Modi to go to Morbi tomorrow

On November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to the location of the collapsed Morbi bridge. In Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday night, a suspension bridge that was over the Machchhu river collapsed, killing up to 133 people.

PM Modi sent his condolences earlier today to the families of those who perished in the Machchhu river bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi district.

‘I send my sympathies to the families of those who perished in the accident. The government is supporting the grieving families in every way possible at this difficult time. Since yesterday, the Gujarat government has been conducting relief and rescue activities. The State government is receiving full support from the Center as well’ he added.

When speaking to a crowd in Ekta Nagar in Kevadia on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 147th birthday, PM Modi made these words.

According to a tweet from the PM’s Office, PM Modi, who is now in Gujarat, spoke with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other authorities.

Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for each deceased person’s next of kin and Rs 50,000 for each injured person.

In response to the incident, Modi cancelled his road show that was supposed to take place in Ahmedabad on Monday in advance of the state Assembly elections, according to BJP sources. He will go to an event in Ahmedabad to kick off certain railway projects.