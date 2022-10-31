Chandigarh University’s two-day FAP awards ceremony comes to an end

On the Chandigarh University, Gharuan campus, the two-day FAP National Awards 2022 distribution ceremony came to an end on Sunday. Nine separate categories were used to honour more than 213 private schools around the nation, and three categories were used to honour more than 63 principals.

The Awards, organised by the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab, had a closing ceremony that was presided over by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash. Both Jagjit Singh Dhuri, President FAP, and Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of Chandigarh University, were present.

Speaking at the event, the minister stated, ‘This will not only enhance the learning level of the students, but will also encourage them to take subjects like engineering, medical, architecture, which till now have been only available in English.’