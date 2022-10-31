Covid restrictions force Shanghai Disneyland to close and prohibit tourists from leaving

On Monday, October 31, Shanghai’s Disneyland abruptly suspended operations in order to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures. Everyone who entered the park was told to stay there until a COVID-19 test came back negative.

The park was closed to visitors as of October 27, according to the Shanghai government’s official WeChat account, and everyone who had been after that date was had to take three COVID-19 tests within three days.

The amusement park’s main gate and its environs, including its retail strip, would stay closed until further notice, it was announced in a statement.

In order to contain sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks as winter approaches, officials in cities and provinces all over China have been closing venues and enforcing longer temporary lockdowns on millions of people after cases on the mainland reached 2,898 on Sunday (30 October), surpassing 2,000 for a second straight day.

