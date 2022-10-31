Family-friendly spooky movies that you can watch this Halloween

The Addams Family

Your Halloween weekend will be excellent for watching a wacky animated movie. There are numerous sequels and remakes in the supernatural black comedy series, including ‘The Addams Family,’ ‘Addams Family Reunion,’ and ‘Addams Family Values.’

Hocus Pocus

Your Halloween night will be filled with giggles if you watch the Halloween classic ‘Hocus Pocus,’ which stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as three witches.

Ghostbusters

With Ghostbusters, exterminate some ghosts. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis played Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Egon Spengle, respectively, in the 1984 movie. The parapsychologist team launches a ghost-catching enterprise in New York City, which is the plot of the film.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ will give you a mix of Halloween and Christmas vibes, so you can visit the magical world this Halloween and if you loved it then watch it again on Christmas.

Tim Burton’s holiday classic and iconic is the one that you can’t miss.

Monsters at Work

Disney Plus’s ‘Monsters at Work’ would make for the ideal weekend binge-watch for fans of animated movies. Additionally, you can view the first chapter of the movie ‘Monsters, Inc.’