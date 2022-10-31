FIR filed against management and maintenance organisations for gross negligence in the collapse of the Morbi bridge

A criminal case was filed against the organisation in charge of the bridge’s maintenance and the organisation involved in the administration following the collapse of the more than 100-year-old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi.

Under IPC sections 304, 308, and 114, a case was filed.

In Morbi, Gujarat, a suspension bridge fell on Sunday night, killing close to 133 people. Rescue efforts continued to be made throughout the night.

Although a FIR was filed, no one was mentioned in it. According to the authorities, whomever was responsible for the accident will be arrested.

The bridge collapsed owing to management error or poor construction, says FIR report. The catastrophe happened as a result of egregious carelessness and negligence. The bridge was made accessible to tourists without prior authorization. On October 26, the bridge was made available to the public. This incident is the fault of management and maintenance organisations.

The last eight months have seen the bridge shuttered for repairs and upkeep. On October 26, it was reopened to the public.

According to reports, there were between 250 and 300 individuals on the bridge when the disaster occurred.