Florence Pugh claims that early in her career, Hollywood bosses tried to alter her appearance

Florence Pugh is opening up about her early professional days after recently courting attention for her falling out with director Olivia Wilde during the filming of ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’ Speaking openly about the pressure she experienced from powerful Hollywood figures at the start of her career, Pugh disclosed that several studio heads requested her to alter many different aspects of her appearance, including the shape of her face, her weight, her brows, and more.

The actress preferred to be true to herself and didn’t want to undergo any significant alterations.

While speaking to The Telegraph on Saturday, the Hollywood actress spoke about her debut film ‘The Falling’ and called it a complete ‘right-place-right-time fluke.’

She left for Los Angeles after her on-screen debut to participate in a rigorous audition procedure where networks seek out fresh stars for their forthcoming TV shows. After that, she was given the role of a rising pop sensation in ‘Studio City.’

However, things immediately took a less than favourable turn when Hollywood executives and their bosses began requesting that she change the way she looked.

‘All the things that they were trying to change about me, whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows, that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in,’ Pugh said.