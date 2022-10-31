Foreign portfolio investors slow down equity selling in Indian markets

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the Indian markets. But FPIs slowed down the pace of equity selling in India in October so far. FPIs pulled out Rs 1,586 crore from Indian capital markets. Also, the foreign investors invested more than Rs 6,000 crore in the last four trading sessions.

In September, FPIs withdrew Rs 7,600 crore. They remained net buyers in August this year and purchased shares worth Rs 51,200 crore. In July, FPIs made a net investment or nearly Rs 5,000 crore. Before that, foreign investors were net sellers in Indian equities for 9 months in a row which started in October last year. So far this year, the total outflow by FPIs in equities has reached Rs 1.70 lakh crore.