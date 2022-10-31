Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US currency. The easing of crude oil prices and positive trend in domestic equities supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.35 against the US dollar. During trading, it then reached at 82.32, registering a rise of 15 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the Indian rupee declined by 14 paise to close at 82.47 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01% to 110.73. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs1,568.75 crore.