General Bipin Rawat, late CDS, to be honored by ‘panchaloha’ statue

In order to honour the memory of the late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, the Ex-Servicemen Association from the Cuddalore region of Tamil Nadu hired artists to create a bust of him. A ‘panchaloha’ statue of the late Bipin Rawat was commissioned with a donation from the organisation members of Rs. 5 lakh. It would stand 4 feet tall and weigh roughly 150 kilogrammes.

On December 8, 2021, a helicopter crash in Coonoor claimed the lives of Bipin Rawat and his wife. He held the positions of 27th Chief of the Indian Army and first CDS of India. The proposal by the group to build the statue at the defence headquarters in Delhi was approved in May of this year, but another letter from the officials in June stated that the project is still being considered.

The statue is the first ever to honour a chief of the military staff anywhere in the world, according to the group. Before the first anniversary of his passing, the group has requested defence officials and defence minister Rajnath Singh to take action to ensure that the statue is brought to Delhi. The statue will be erected in the national capital’s defence headquarters.

85% of the panchaloha alloy is copper. Tin, zinc, and trace amounts of gold and silver are also added using the traditional method.