‘I won’t let won’t let your sacrifices go in vain’: Rahul pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. He took to Twitter and said he would not let her ‘sacrifice for the country go in vain’.

‘I carry your love and teachings in my heart. I won’t let your sacrifices for India go in vain’, he tweeted in Hindi captioning the video he posted to pay homage. The video had a number of video clips combined which showed Indira Gandhi delivering her speech and one from her funeral.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, he also paid tribute to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s ironclad will united India. The most fitting tribute to him would be to keep the flame of unity he ignited shining brighter than ever’, he said with another video. Continuing his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Telangana, Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s ironclad will united India?? The most fitting tribute to him would be to keep the flame of unity he ignited shining brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/8oZQ3ZmS0h — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2022

The Congress’ initiative to unite the country– Bharat Jodo Yatra has its leg currently in Telangana. It started at 6 am from the camp at Shadnagar Bus Depot and is scheduled to take its first break by halting at Papyrus Port in Kothur. The march will then resume at 4 pm to take another break near Pedda Shapur Cross in Muchintal prior to the ‘yatris’ night stay behind a Zilla Parishad School in Shamshabad’s Thondapalli.