James Gray argues in favour of his selection of non-Jewish performers to play Jewish roles in ‘Armageddon Time’

In a recent interview, James Gray, a director and writer, discussed his most recent movie, ‘Armageddon Time,’ which hit theatres on October 28. Speaking about the film which he claims is inspired by his childhood in 1980 Queens, he defended his decision of casting actors who aren’t Jewish as Jewish characters in the semi-biographical film.

Gray stated in an interview with The New York Times that he finds it extremely offensive for detractors to suggest that Hopkins shouldn’t be portraying a Jewish role. He said that he doesn’t cast people based on their religious or cultural identity but rather on their craft. Hopkins plays a Jewish refugee from Ukraine who fled the Holocaust in the movie.

‘I reserve the right,’ he said while talking to the publication about his casting decision. ‘It’s my story,’ he said. ‘And you don’t have to say that my story is of value, but that’s a different criticism.’

He argued that casting Jewish actors for Jewish roles can lead to stereotyping. ‘I take huge offence to that as well. Because that means what people want is [puts on a Yiddish accent] ‘Hello, I am the Jewish grandfather!’ Gray said. ‘But that’s not what my grandfather was like.’

When discussions about realistic casting in Hollywood became more prevalent, the controversy over Gray’s casting decision attracted additional attention. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Moon Knight, and The Shrink Next Door are other works that have come under comparable examination.