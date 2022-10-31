Lee Ji Han, 24, South Korean singer and actor lost his life in Itaewon Halloween stampede

The tragic Halloween crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea, claimed the life of singer and actor Lee Ji Han from South Korea. He was 24 at the time.

The death of Lee Ji Han, a former ‘Produce 101’ contestant, was confirmed by his entertainment agency.

Lee Ji Han died as a result of the accident in Itaewon on October 29, according to a statement released by Lee Ji Han’s agency, 935 Entertainment, a day after the incident.

‘We hoped that it wasn’t true, and we were very shocked to hear the news. The family is suffering immense grief right now. May he rest in peace,’ the agency’s representative added.

Fans and coworkers of Lee Ji Han have given the late actor heartfelt tributes.

In a joint statement, Ji Han’s ‘Produce 101’ competitors Park Hee Seok, Kim Do Hyun, and Cho Jin Hyung said: ‘Ji Han has departed this world and gone to a peaceful place. We ask that you say goodbye to him on his final path.’

He got his breakthrough with ‘Produce 101’ season 2 in 2017. Later, he made his acting debut with the web series ‘Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day’ in 2019.