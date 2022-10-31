Market capitalization of 9 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 90,319 crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization(M-cap) of 9 of top-10 companies surge by 90,318.74 crore. Barring Hindustan Unilever, rest 9 companies witnessed addition in their market valuation.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries surgedRs 36,566.82 crore to reach Rs 17,08,932.42 crore. The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank advanced Rs 11,195.61 crore to Rs 8,12,378.52 crore. Market valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 10,792.67 crore to Rs 4,54,404.76 crore and that of SBI climbed Rs 8,879.98 crore to Rs 5,09,372.21 crore. The M-cap of TCS reached at11,57,339.65 crore, up by Rs 8,617.06 crore. The mcap of HDFC surged Rs 8,214.27 crore to Rs 4,36,240.27 crore and that of Infosys zoomed Rs 5,259.92 crore to Rs 6,36,476.13 crore.

Also Read: Daniel Radcliffe responds to speculation that he will play Wolverine in future ‘X-Men’ movies

ICICI Bank’s valuation climbed Rs 568.37 crore to Rs 6,32,832.76 crore and that of ITC Rs 224.04 crore to Rs 4,28,677.66 crore. However, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever tanked Rs 30,509.44 crore to stand at Rs 5,93,318.79 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm in terms of market capitalisation, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, SBI, Airtel, HDFC and ITC.