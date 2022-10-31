PM gets emotional during his speech in Gujarat’s Tharad, while laying foundation stones for water projects| Watch

Banaskantha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday laid the foundation stones of several projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Banaskantha’s Tharad to strengthen the water supply in the district in Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat laid the foundation stones of several water supply projects worth Rs 8,034 crore including the Kasara to Dantiwada pipeline from the main Narmada canal, costing over Rs 1,560 crore. The project is believed to augment the water supply and benefit farmers of the region as well.

On the sidelines of the programme in Tharad, several projects including the strengthening of the Sujlam Suflam Canal, the extension of the Modhera-Moti Dau pipeline to Mukteshwar Dam-Karmavat Lake, the lift irrigation scheme for 11 villages of Santalpur Taluka, among others were also announced. Addressing the audience during the event, PM Modi also remembered the deceased who died after the century-old suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi yesterday. ‘I am very distressed after the Morbi mishap’, Modi said. ‘I was distraught about whether to do the development programs or not. But because of your love and service and the ‘Sanskar’ of performing the duty, brought me here with a strong heart. Banaskantha means the whole of North Gujarat’, PM Modi said in a breaking voice.

Earlier in the day PM Modi paid homage to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity and participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas-related events. The Prime Minister underlined the significance of Ekta Diwas in 2022 as ‘it is the year when we completed 75 years of our Independence and we are moving ahead with new resolutions’. The Prime Minister said that unity is essential at every stage, be it family, society or nation. This feeling is manifest, he said, all over the country in the form of 75,000 Ekta Runs everywhere. Notably, the projects unveiled by PM Narendra Modi in Banaskantha’s Tharad will benefit 1,000 villages in 6 districts including Banaskantha, Patan, and Mehsana.

‘Entire country is drawing inspiration from the resolute determination of Sardar Patel. Every citizen is taking a pledge for the unity of the country and to evoke ‘Panch Pran’,’ he said. The Prime Minister remarked, ‘On the occasion of Ekta Diwas, I would like to reiterate the responsibility handed out by Sardar Saheb’. He said that it was the responsibility of the citizens to strengthen the unity of the nation and this will happen only if every citizen of the country readies themselves to carry out the duties with a sense of responsibility. ‘With this sense of responsibility, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas will become a reality and India will move forward on the path of development’, the Prime Minister said.

He stated that government policies are reaching every person in the country without any discrimination. Giving examples, the Prime Minister highlighted that free vaccines are made available to the people of Siang in Arunachal Pradesh as easily as the people in Surat, Gujarat. Medical institutions like AIIMS can now be found not just in Gorakhpur but also in Bilaspur, Darbhanga, Guwahati, Rajkot and other parts of the country as well. He informed that the development work of defence corridors is in full swing not just in Tamil Nadu but also in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister noted that even though different languages are spoken in different areas, the government schemes are reaching every part of India while connecting the last person in the queue.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep anguish over the Morbi mishap in Kevadia. He said that even though he is in Kevadia, his heart remains connected to the victims of the mishap in Morbi. ‘On one hand, there is a heart laden with grief, while on the other there is the path of Karma and Kartavya’, he said. He underlined that it is the path of duty and responsibility that has led him here at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. The Prime Minister paid deep condolences to all those who lost their lives in yesterday’s mishap and assured that the government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of the victims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat on November 1.