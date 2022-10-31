Speeding car hits procession in Maharashtra, 7 pilgrims killed

In the Solapur region of Maharashtra on Monday evening, a speeding car rammed into a procession of pilgrims, killing seven of them, according to the police.

An official reported that the tragedy occurred at about 6:45 p.m. in Sangola town, about 390 kilometres from Mumbai, when a group of 32 pilgrims (warkaris) were on a multi-day holy walk (dindi) from Jatharwadi in the Kolhapur district to the temple town of Pandharpur.

When the group reached Sangola, three days after starting their journey from Kolhapur, a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into them from behind, apparently after the driver lost control, according to him.