T20 World Cup: Indian veteran Sunil Gavaskar advises KL Rahul to speak with the mental fitness coach

Sunil Gavaskar, a great of India, suggested that KL Rahul speak with Paddy Upton, the team’s mental fitness coach, to regain his confidence. Rahul has been out of form recently and hasn’t reached double digits despite playing the opening position for India in the current ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Gavaskar emphasised to Sports Tak how crucial it is for Paddy Upton to speak with Rahul in order to assist him get back in shape.

‘Paddy Upton is our mental fitness coach, and if he hasn’t worked with him yet, he will. While the batting coach might point out his errors, the player has to speak with the mental conditioning coach to boost his confidence.’ Gavaskar advised him to inform Rahul that he is talented and capable to making significant runs.

The former Indian batter added that as Rahul is the only opening option available to India, the team must be patient with him.

‘Look, you merely played three matches, but the Super 12 stage requires you to play a total of five matches. You don’t have another opener, and in my opinion, you don’t have one who can replace Rahul. You must thus be patient with him because we are aware of his potential when he is in full flow. I believe he needs to speak with someone,’ Gavaskar continued.

Rahul’s performance for India at the T20 World Cup has been dismal, scoring just 22 runs in the first three Super-12 games. Against Pakistan, the 30-year-old only scored four runs before being dismissed by Naseem Shah. He only managed to score nine against the Netherlands until Paul van Meekeren caught him LBW. He maintained his poor performance in the match against South Africa, scoring just nine runs off of 14 balls as India lost by five wickets.