These are the common sex problems that men face

Healthy sex improves physical and mental health. It also helps to strengthen relationships, improve social and emotional well-being, relieve stress and maintain your look.

But, despite the importance of sex, most people do not openly discuss sexual problems. Vast majority of people do not even seek medical treatment for sexual problems. Sexual problems are just as common and manageable as any other health problem.

The main sexual problems that men face are lack of sexual interest, erectile dysfunction, lack of orgasm and pre-sexual orgasm. Many factors lead men to these issues.

Health problems, use of various medications, old age, stress, depression, hormonal issues, problems with partner, lack of confidence, alcoholism, smoking, neurological disorders and injuries all are the main causes of these sexual problems. While some of these can be solved on their own, others require the help of medical experts.

Lifestyle improvement is important in this. Healthy eating, exercise and sleep should be maintained. One should also avoid stress. If there are stressful situations that cannot be ignored, practice moving forward in a way that does not affect you. You can seek the help of a psychologist for this.

Seeking medical advice is also necessary. The doctor will prescribe the necessary tests. Also, if you are taking medication for any illness, you should check to see if it affects your sex life. In that case, you can take alternative medicines as prescribed by doctor.

Most of the problems like stress, partner problem and depression can be solved through counseling. It requires an open mind first. The partner also needs to stand together. Good communication will remove all these problems. Some people may need treatments ranging from hormone therapy to surgery to treat their sexual problems.