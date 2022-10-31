Two Naxals killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

Kanker: Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with District Reserve Guard (DRG) near Kadme Village, said officials on Monday. The encounter broke out during the morning hours under Siksod police station limits in the Kanker district.

One of the dead Naxals was identified as Darshan Padda, Badgaon LOS Commander and the identity of the second is being established. ‘Two male naxals’ bodies were recovered. A huge amount of arms, ammunition and Naxal-related incriminating materials were recovered from the spot. BSF troops and DRG teams cordoned the area and the search operations were going on’, said Bastar IG, P Sundarraj. The action was taken based on the input about the presence of Partapur area Committee Maoist cadres near Kadme forest. Local police and BSF were also part of the operation. Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on October 23, the police and security forces busted at least eight modules of CPI (Maoists) supplying medicines, explosives, and logistics to Naxals in the Bastar region during the last two years. These modules were active in the districts of Sukhma, Bijapur, Kanker, Dantewada and Bastar. Bastar IG, P Sundarraj said, ‘Legal action has been taken against people involved in forwarding logistics, uniform, shoes, and explosive materials to Naxal cadres. In the last couple of years, we have opened up more than 43 security camps. These camps have proved to be effectively blocking the supply network’. ‘The forthcoming operations will be in cooperation with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Orissa. We will be taking necessary actions against the supply modules of CPI (Maoists)’, Sundarraj said.

CPI Maoist tried to exploit the grey areas along interstate borders for their activities as well as to strengthen their supply network. The police and security forces across the interstate borders, however, operated seamlessly and jointly cracked down many Naxal supply teams. Choking the supply chain has been the top priority for police, as it would deplete the fighting strength of the guerrillas. They have broken a lot of ground in this direction and hopefully would do even much better in the forthcoming operational season, the official added.