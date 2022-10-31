UK deliveryman goes rogue, consumes customer food, mocks in messages, and says, ‘I Don’t Care’

In a horrifying event from the UK, which a Twitter user posted, a food delivery person ate a customer’s food and then texted him to let him know about it, adding ‘I don’t care,’ while also eating the food.

A screenshot of the British meal delivery service Deliveroo that @BodyBagnall shared on Twitter depicts a discussion. The delivery man’s apologies opened the dialogue, which was captured in a user-posted screenshot. ‘Sorry,’ the delivery person texted.

When the customer asked what had happened and why the agent was apologising, the delivery guy responded: ‘This food is tasty. You can report the Deliveroo Company while I eat this.’ The client wrote back, ‘You’re a horrible man,’ in response.

The delivery man replied, ‘I don’t care.’

‘Deliveroo driver has gone rogue this morning,’ stated the description of the bizarre discussion.

The message resonated with those who had similar experiences using the app. The user wrote in a post with several images of his own experience, ‘Don’t expect @Deliveroo to do anything about it, I’ve removed the app and deactivated my account.’

Sad to say, but many of these delivery drivers receive less than £4 for each delivery, and when traffic is added, missing orders, etc., they may have to wait at restaurants for up to 30 minutes.