A retired civil engineer from Karnataka, age 70, wins the diploma test.

Narayan Bhat, a 70-year-old civil engineer, made history by winning the state civil engineering diploma test with a score of 94.88% and became the highest student in the state. On November 2, he will attend the RN Shetty Polytechnic College graduation ceremony.

Many people find inspiration in his accomplishments. He earned a diploma in mechanical engineering in 1970 and has since worked in Gujarat and Karnataka.

Throughout his career, Bhat has managed the duties of both the mechanical and the civil divisions. Additionally, he has specialised knowledge in the field of civil engineering.

He enrolled in RNS Polytechnic College in 2019 in the special category, where he ultimately excelled on all of his semester tests.

When asked why he decided to pursue higher education at this age, he explained that despite his qualifications, he had encountered circumstances where he had to wait for a single signature for an extended period of time.

He was so frustrated that he ultimately accepted the challenge and finished graduation.