Actress assault case: Manju Warrier will appear in court once more

Manju Warrier, a prominent filmmaker, will be called back into court for the 2017 actress assault case in which her ex-husband Dileep is a defendant.

The inquiry team made this announcement on Tuesday.

The case will be heard once more on November 3. A trial date will then be decided.

The change occurs after accusations of evidence destruction were filed against Dileep and his buddy Sarath by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court.

The two have refuted the accusations, but the investigative team thinks that Manju Warrier, another actress, and director P Balachandra Kumar’s testimony will help identify the two.

They claim that the director Balachandra Kumar was present when Sarath sent a phone containing video of the actress’s sexual assault in a car to Dileep’s home.

The team had also disclosed to the court that Balachandra Kumar’s assertions were supported by digital evidence, including WhatsApp chats.

An important South Indian actress was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in the Kochi area in 2017, according to the actress assault case.

A group of men attacked her sexually while she was driving home from a shoot after they stopped her car.

After it was discovered that Dileep had connections to the primary accused, he was later detained. He was granted bail and released in October 2017.