Ashok Gehlot, ‘PM Modi Gets Global Respect As He Leads Gandhi’s Country’.

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, stated on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys respect throughout the world because he governs Mahatma Gandhi’s nation.

‘When PM Modi visits other countries, he is highly respected. He is regarded as a leader since he serves as prime minister of (Mahatma) Gandhi’s country, where democracy has deep roots and is still robust more than 70 years after independence.’ Speaking on stage with PM Modi at a public event at Mangarh Dham in Banswara, Rajasthan, Mr. Gehlot stated.

Mr. Gehlot urged PM Modi to evaluate the railway project that was launched by the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) administration at the Centre and runs between Ratlam-Dungarpur and Banswara.

He informed the prime minister of all the things his administration had done for tribal people, including opening schools and hospitals. The seasoned Congress leader said, ‘I will also ask the prime minister to look at the Chiranjeevi health system and I feel that you (PM Modi) would like to adopt it all across the country.’

He claimed that because Banswara is not served by a train line, the Ratlam-Dungarpur via Banswara rail link was suggested by the UPA administration as part of a federal programme with a 50% commitment from the state government.

On Tuesday, PM Modi requested that the governments of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra hold thorough discussions and create a strategy for the development of Mangarh Dham.

On the border between Rajasthan and Gujarat, near Banswara, a region with a sizable tribal population, sits the dham, a memorial for the about 1,500 tribal people who were slaughtered by the British army in 1913.