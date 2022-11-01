Assam CM: Over 4000 government schools will receive new infrastructure.

According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, new infrastructure would soon be installed in all of the state’s public schools. More than 4000 schools will be covered by the initiative.

The CM, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, State Government Education Advisor Nani Gopal Mahanta, and other top officials examined the facilities at a few Guwahati government schools.

Later, CM Sarma stated in a tweet, ‘We are attempting to transform educational institutions of our state into centres for human resources development.’

‘All public schools will receive new facilities. As a part of this, 10 schools in Guwahati would receive new buildings in the first phase, followed by the coverage of 4,000 additional schools’ he added.

One of the institutions included was Kamrup Academy, where CM Sarma attended.

‘visited and examined the facilities at Kamrup Academy in Guwahati. I had the honour of attending this renowned institute during my infancy, which was founded in 1930’ the CM composed.

He continued, ‘A new auditorium will be installed together with the reconstruction of the school building.’

Additionally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid visits to Tarini Choudhury Govt Girls’ HS and MP School, Cotton Collegiate Govt HS School, Sonaram Govt Higher Secondary School, and Gopal Boro Govt Higher Secondary School.

The CM examined the state of the current school buildings and then requested that officials create plans for new school structures.