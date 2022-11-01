Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,280. Yesterday, the silver metal slipped down by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were rose by 0.01% or Rs 4 at Rs 50,325 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading higher by 0.75% or Rs 432 at Rs 58,110 per kg.

In the global markets, price of spot gold remained firm at $1,633.69 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,636.30. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $19.18 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.1% to $924.51 and palladium gained 0.9% to $1,856.91.