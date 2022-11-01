DYFI requests that the Kerala government revoke its decision to raise the PSU pension age.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India, a group linked with the Left, has criticised the Kerala government’s proposal to raise the pension age in its Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) (DYFI).

The Kerala PSUs’ pension age was made higher to 60 years old on Monday by an order from the state Revenue Department. The CPM-affiliated DYFI has pleaded with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) administration not to put it into effect.

Tuesday, DYFI state president VK Sanoj spoke to the media and stated that the cabinet decision ‘would negatively affect lakhs of job aspirants in Kerala.’

We, as a youth organisation, request that this order not be carried out by the government, added Sanoj. The DYFI will discuss their demand with the chief minister, he continued.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), and the Water Authority have been exempted by the Revenue Department’s ruling.

Along with changing the pension age, the government has also chosen to divide PSUs into four categories depending on performance: A, B, C, and D.

‘The DYFI stated that while it was not opposed to the order’s other amendments, it could not accept the one regarding the pension age. Sanoj declared,’ The DYFI has consistently opposed raising the pension age and we stand by it in this case, too.