Elon Musk wears a $7,500 costume with leather armour and attends Heidi Klum’s Halloween party.

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Twitter, recently shared on the microblogging platform how he celebrated Halloween this year with his mother Maye Musk.

On Monday night in New York City, the 52-year-old millionaire attended model Heidi Klum’s yearly Halloween celebration. He uploaded two pictures of himself wearing the leathery red armour of a Samurai. His mother and Brooke Wall, the founder and CEO of the Wall Group, were also visible in the photos.

‘Halloween with my Mom,’ Mr. Musk wrote as the post’s description.

Just Jared claims that Mr. Musk spent $7,500 on his gear, the Devil’s Champion-Leather Armour set (approximately Rs 619,633). Maye Musk disclosed that Ms Wall was the one who ‘trapped’ him into his Halloween attire in a different social media post.

Internet people responded quickly to his images in the meanwhile. His article received thousands of comments in addition to more than 387,000 likes in just a few hours. His attire confused some people, while others assumed it was one of the well-known figures.

Do you look like George Michael from the Freeek song? A user inquired. Another jokingly remarked, ‘You appear to have only recently gone on one date. Is that Oedipus’s costume?’

A third person said, ‘lovely costumes I like your buckle in the Texas style!’ A final one merely stated, ‘Great costume Elon.’

Elon Musk, meanwhile, posted another image of a pumpkin with the Twitter bird emblem carved into it early on Tuesday morning. He also posted a picture of his Shiba Inu dog, Floki Frunkpuppy, sitting next to Halloween decorations while sporting a T-shirt from the business. On social media, the billionaire’s post attracted a lot of interest.