FIFA World Cup 2022: Roads around Lusail Stadium will remain closed from today

Doha: The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy in Qatar announced that the roads around Lusail stadium will be closed from today November 1. Earlier the authority updated that motor vehicles will be banned n Doha Corniche. The ban will come into effect from November 1 to December 19, 2022.

Also Read: UAE launches multiple-entry tourist visa for Dh100

Doha Corniche will be reserved to pedestrians. The decision was taken due to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.Authorities in Qatar has updated that several public transport options are made accessible for football fans to attend events, attractions, and the FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park and in the area.