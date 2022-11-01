Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar. The easing crude oil prices and positive trend in domestic equities supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.74 against the US dollar. During trading, it then reached at 82.73, registering a rise of 7 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee settled 34 paise lower at 82.81 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.19% to 111.31. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 4,178.61 crore.