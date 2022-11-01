In November, banks will be closed for ten days, including weekends. Detailed List

The list of bank holidays for the month of November has been made public by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This month, banks will be closed for 10 days. All Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays fall under this category.

The Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts Holiday are the three categories under which the bank holidays are included in the calendar created by the RBI.

Depending on the festival being commemorated there or notification of specific dates in certain states, bank holidays vary from region to region.

Due to regional holidays, banks won’t be open for four days in November, according to the RBI calendar. These include the Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival, Seng Kutsnem, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Kannada Rajyotsava. Due to these festivities, bank services would be impacted in the local branches in the corresponding states.

Planning your work relating to the bank is advised to prevent any hassle. It should be highlighted that clients would still have access to services like online banking and UPI even on holidays when banks are closed.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays for November 2022.

November 6: First Sunday

November 12: Second Saturday

November 13: Second Sunday

November 20: Third Sunday

November 26: Fourth Saturday

November 27: Fourth Sunday

National and Regional Holidays

November 1: Kannada rajyotsava/Kut – Bengaluru and Imphal

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima – Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

November 11: Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival – Bengaluru and Shillong

November 23: Seng Kutsnem – Shillong

Banks will be closed for seven days in December because to state-wide regional and national celebrations.