Irrfan Khan’s son Babil to venture into the world of showbiz with the upcoming film ‘Qala’

Babil Khan, the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, will soon make his acting debut in the film ‘Qala.’ In an effort to carry on his father’s tradition, he will endeavour to give his characters life and give captivating on-screen performances. Fans won’t have to wait long to witness Babil’s acting talent.

The most recent sources state that ‘Qala’ will officially launch on Netflix on December 1st. You did read that correctly. Within a month, it will be released on the significant streaming service.

The movie, which is set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, depicts the story of a teenage playback singer who goes by the same name. Through the protagonist’s tragic background to the zenith of hard-won achievement, the audience will be taken through the story.

The emotional journey of Qala, who manages career triumphs while battling personal demons, will be in the movie.

The psychological drama is helmed by Anvitaa Dutt and stars Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh. Meanwhile, Karnesh Sharma has produced the project under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz.