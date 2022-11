Kozhikode: UAE-based Malayali businessman MA Yusuff Ali will receive the first compassion award organised by the Ram Vilas Paswan Foundation. Ram Vilas Paswan Foundation has been formed in memory of former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The award will be handed over to Yusuff Ali at a ceremony at Kesari hall in Kozhikode on December 11. Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras will attend the function.