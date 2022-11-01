Musician Cormac Roth, the son of Hollywood actor Tim Roth has passed away

The son of Hollywood actor Tim Roth, musician Cormac Roth, has passed away. 25-year-old Roth passed away after a lengthy struggle with stage 3 cancer.

‘He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness.’ In a statement, Cormac’s family confirmed the information.

The statement further reads, via Variety, ‘As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.’

In November of last year, Roth, 25, received a stage 3 choriocarcinoma diagnosis. The rapper informed all of his fans and followers of his illness by posting on his Instagram account.

Sharing a video of him playing the guitar, Cormac wrote that Cancer has taken away half of his hearing, and 60 pounds of weight.