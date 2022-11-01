Rahul Gandhi’s sprint wins hearts and exhausts Congress leaders.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, is capturing the hearts of the populace during his Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) throughout the State by using his athleticism and displaying an appreciation for Telangana art forms.

The Congress member ran with the kids in a race on Sunday. Even though he just ran a short distance, leaving other Congress officials like TPCC president A Revanth Reddy in his wake, a video of his attempt went viral on social media, with netizens praising him for his bravery.

Rahul has been talking to the residents who have gathered along the roadsides during his walkathon and listening to their complaints. Hyderabad resident Kosaraju Suresh attended Rahul Gandhi’s yatra with his family.

‘We have made the decision to support Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which aims to bring people together, because divisive and communal forces are in charge of the country,’ he said. As the yatra drew nearer to Hyderabad, numerous citizens joined it like him.

Rahul maintained his rant against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking to a corner meeting in Shadnagar, Rangareddy district. For the purpose of winning one Assembly seat, he asserted that ‘BJP and TRS are spending between Rs 100 and Rs 200 crore of their unlawfully gained money.’

He launched a harsh criticism on the prime minister, claiming that he had criticised the UPA administration when petrol price reached Rs 60 per litre. The cost of gasoline and diesel has now surpassed the ?100 threshold. Say something, Modi. Kuch toh boliye Modi ji.

He attacked the chief minister harshly, claiming that he had two money-making priorities: irrigation and the Dharani portal. He works with irrigation (commissions) in the morning and the Dharani portal, which devours the lands of Dalits, Adivasis, and other impoverished groups, in the evening.