Revised fuel prices for the month of November announced

Doha: Qatar Petroleum announced the revised fuel prices for the month of November. The price of super grade petrol and diesel will remain unchanged in November. But, the price of premium petrol is hiked. Almost all rates have remained unchanged in the Gulf country for the last 4 months.

Starting November 1, Super grade petrol will cost QAR2.10 per litre. Diesel prices also remain unchanged and will cost QAR2.05 a litre. Premium petrol will cost QAR2 a litre. It was at QAR1.95 in October.

Also Read: Public sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits

In July and June, the price of premium petrol was reduced by 5 dirhams. The price of Super grade petrol and diesel have not seen any changes from November 2021.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.