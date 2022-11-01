Russia announces more extensive evacuation of the occupied southern Ukraine

Russia extended its evacuation order, which Kyiv claims amounts to the forcible depopulation of occupied land, to include a large portion of Ukraine along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

On the west bank of the river, where Ukrainian forces have been pressing to take the city of Kherson, Russia previously issued an order forcibly removing inhabitants from a pocket it holds. Officials appointed by Russia announced on Tuesday that they had expanded that directive to include a 15 km (9 mi) buffer zone along the east bank as well.

According to Ukraine, forcible deportations from seized territory are a part of the evacuations—a war crime. Russia, which asserts it has annexed the territory, claims it is evacuating inhabitants because to the possibility that Ukraine would use unconventional weapons.

There is an immediate risk of flooding in the Kherson region, according to Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of the occupied Kherson province. ‘Due to the possibility that the Ukrainian regime will use prohibited methods of war, as well as information that Kyiv is preparing a massive missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric station,’ Saldo said in a video message.