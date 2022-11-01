Taylor Swift nabs all 10 spots on the top US song chart, the Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift is back to setting new records in music. Swift made history on Monday when her new album, ‘Midnights,’ debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 song list.

The album’s song ‘Anti-Hero’ occupied the number one position.

The entire top 10 spots have been taken by one artist for the first time in the chart’s 64-year history, according to Billboard.

The most recent performer to come close was Drake, who in September 2021 won nine of the coveted positions.

Swift released the highly anticipated ‘Midnights,’ her 10th studio album on October 21, which also debuted at the top of Billboard’s main albums chart with the biggest week for a release since Adele’s ’25’ in 2015.

The release of ‘Midnights’ earlier had caused hours of Spotify downtime, yet the album still established a record for being the most streamed in a single day, according to the service.

The album’s 13 songs tell ‘the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,’ Swift said. Together, they form ‘a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour.’