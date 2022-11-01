Updated fuel price for November announced

Dubai: The fuel price committee in the UAE announced updated fuel price in the country for November. Starting November 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.32 a litre. It was at Dh3.03 in October.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.20 per litre in this month. It was at Dh2.92 in October. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.13 a litre, compared to Dh2.85 a litre last month. Diesel will cost Dh4.01 a litre compared to Dh3.76 in October.