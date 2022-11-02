An effort to legalize prostitution! India now offers life insurance policies to sex workers

In India, sex workers have a legal right to equality and respect. Since consensual sex work is not illegal, it is inappropriate to arrest, fine, harass, or otherwise victimise sex workers during raids on brothels. Running a brothel is still against the law in India. Since prostitution is accepted as a ‘profession,’ it is crucial that it have insurance protection just like any other profession. A person in a profession has a choice between three different insurance options: life insurance, health insurance, and partial or whole permanent disability coverage. Due to the significant danger involved in this line of work, only a very tiny number of insurers offer life insurance coverage to sex workers.

Every professional must have insurance against partial or total incapacity. When an employee has a partial impairment, they can still work, but not as effectively or skillfully as they were able to before the accident. As a result, the worker’s ability to make money is impacted. Insurance plans offer a person much-needed help in the event of either partial or total permanent disability. In a similar vein, sex workers’ earnings are mostly derived from the sale of their body parts. Their capacity to support themselves might be impacted if their sex organs were destroyed by trauma, venereal infections, etc.

The media claimed that celebrities had also had certain physical parts insured, such as their legs, bums, smiles, breasts, etc. Rihanna insured her legs for $1 million; Heidi Klum insisted on $2 million; Michael Flatley’s legs were insured for $40 million; Cristiano Ronaldo’s legs cost $ 144 million; and Mariah Carey’s legs were valued at $1 billion. Jennifer Lopez has $300 million in bum insurance coverage, and Kylie Minogue has a $5 million policy. Bette Davis’ waist was insured for $28,000, Jimmy Durante’s nose was protected for $50,000, and Bruce Springsteen’s voice chords were insured for $6 million.

Insurance coverage for sex workers’ body parts appears to be a remote prospect due to societal stigmatisation and exclusion, and it may take a long time for such insurance coverage to emerge in India. To provide sex workers with medical facilities, the government could take the required actions. To make health facilities inexpensive and accessible for prostitutes, the government can establish a provision for health insurance at a discounted rate.