Asian Boxing Championships 2022: India’s boxers Sparsh Kumar and Lakshya Chahar wins first round

Amman: In boxing, India’s Sparsh Kumar and Lakshya Chahar kickstarted India’s campaign at the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 in Amman, Jordan, by winning their respective bouts. Sparsh Kumar (51kg) defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Diushebaev Nurzhigit in the round of 32 match by ‘5-0’. He will face Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the pre-quarterfinals today.

Lakshya Chahar (80kg) defeated Shabbos Negmat of Tajikistan in the round of 16 match by ‘5-0’. Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) will also be in action today in the pre-quarterfinal bouts.

Also Read: ICC T20 WC: Consoling win for Netherlands; beats Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

The Asian Boxing Championships 2022 will see 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations compete. India has sent a 25-member team to the meet.