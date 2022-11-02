Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Nitin Raut injured, hospitalised in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Congress leader and former Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after receiving injuries. Raut sustained injuries in his right eye, hand, and leg as he fell down after being allegedly pushed by the police during the 55th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The incident took place after the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed the march from Hyderabad city, which was briefly joined by actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt. ‘I was in Bharat Joda Yatra and had already crossed Charminar. I was moving towards the stage when Rahul Gandhi’s convoy came, seeing which the police panicked and started pushing people here and there. The ACP pushed me strongly by placing both hands over my chest. I fell near a barricade at the road and sustained injuries. I started bleeding and was then finally taken to the hospital’, Congress leader Nitin Raut told ANI on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the senior Congress leader and party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, interacted with Bharat Jodo Yatra marchers at Bowenpally in Hyderabad. Kharge in his interaction said that the marchers are also walking 3,500 km with Rahul Gandhi. They bring positive energy to our Bharat Jodo Yatra and are a great source of inspiration to our party cadres. Kharge also claimed that Bharat Jodo Yatra is bringing a silent revolution that will change the political landscape. While tweeting from its Twitter handle Congress said that every day a new chapter of history is being added. Every day the count of people is taking a jump who wants love and peace in their country. Meanwhile, in the sequence of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee is going to start a three-day yatra from Chamoli District’s Mana village on November 7.