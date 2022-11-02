Chief of Southern Command of Indian Army is Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh

On Tuesday, Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh assumed command of the Indian Army’s Southern Command as General Office Commanding-in-Chief. After taking over, he visited the Southern Command War Memorial in Pune and laid a wreath in honour of the dead soldiers.

Singh graduated from both the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and the National Defense Academy in Pune. He received a commission into the Eleventh Gorkha Rifles in December 1984.

He commanded a battalion in Jammu and Kashmir on the Line of Control, first as a member of the Strike Corps (LOC). Additionally, he oversaw Trishakti Corps in the North East and a frontline Counter Insurgency Force in the Kashmir Valley.

He has received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, two Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards, and a General Officer Commanding in Chief Commendation card in appreciation of his devotion to duty. On Monday, Lieutenant General J S Nain, the outgoing Army commander, handed over the keys.