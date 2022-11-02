Core sector output surge by 7.9% in September

New Delhi: The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) expanded by 7.9% in September. The production of eight infrastructure sectors was at 5.4% in the same month last year. The gains in the coal, fertiliser, cement and electricity segments supported the ICI.

The ICI is calculated after considering the combined and individual performance of production in selected 8 core industries. The 8 industries are Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors was 9.6% during April-September this fiscal. It was at 16.9% a year ago.