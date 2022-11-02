ED summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in mining scam

The Enforcement Directorate has called Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a mining scam. Tomorrow, November 3, Soren must appear before the primary investigation team.

Pankaj Mishra, Soren’s aide, has already been taken into custody by the ED. The investigation team also conducted 18 Jharkhand raids on July 8 that were connected to Pankaj Mishra, Soren’s aide, and his business partners.

According to the PMLA Investigation, Pankaj Mishra, who has political clout and serves as the Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s agent, oversees the illegal mining operations as well as the inland ferry services in Sahebganj and its surrounding districts through his accomplices.

A money laundering investigation was started by the ED as a result of a FIR filed against Pankaj Mishra and others. Later, a number of FIRs involving illegal mining that were filed under the IPC, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Arms Act were also included in the list of scheduled offences. More than Rs 1,000 crore worth of illegal mining-related proceeds have been found by the ED so far in this case.